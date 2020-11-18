New Zealand police includes Hijab in uniforms to encourage women to join forces

With the aim of making sure that nobody has to compromise on their personal religion and values, the New Zealand Police has decided to include Hijab in their uniforms.

Women from the Muslim community who want to wear a Hijab with their police uniform will now be allowed to do so as the New Zealand police has officially introduced the Hijab in their uniform.

Also read| No coronavirus on our meat products, asserts New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Constable Zeena Ali became the first woman in the unit to sport a Hijan with her police uniform. Ali feels this will help in encouraging more Muslim women to join the forces as now they will not have to compromise on their religious and personal values and believes. "Having a police-branded hijab means women, who may not have previously considered policing can do so now. It’s great how the Police incorporated my religion and culture," she said.

"I am thrilled the Police went out of their way to make sure the hijab I have on meets health and safety requirements as well as my own personal needs," she continued.

Talking about her days in the police training, she recalled how she always had the support of her colleagues to support her believes and said it makes her proud to show the police-uniform hijab as she can proudly claim she was a part of this whole process.

Also read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern unveils a vibrant, 'incredibly diverse' cabinet

"It feels great to be able to go out and show the New Zealand Police uniform hijab because I was able to take part in the design process," she said.

Thanking her colleagues and all officials in the unit, she recalled the support she received in her training days. "During training for her wing, the Royal New Zealand Police College staff organised halal meals and made a prayer room available," she said. "When I had to go swimming I was able to wear long sleeves - a full swim suit."

She also shared that she had hoped to be able to help victims and suffering families after the Christchurch attack. "It was when I was just training to get into police, that the Christchurch terror attack happened and if I was a fully-fledged constable then I would have gone down to support the victims and their families," she said.