Top 10 world news today: Thai factory fire kills 1, Storm Elsa hits Dominican Republic, and more

Top 10 world news today: In this newsletter, we bring to you the biggest news stories of July 5 from all over the world. In Thailand, an overnight explosion and fire left one person dead and at least 60 injured. The area around the factory was evacuated amid fears of toxic fumes spreading. After what Ethiopian government calls a "unilateral ceasefire" took effect in Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed boasted about his country's military might. In the Dominican Republic, Storm Elsa has killed two people so far. On the science front, we have two new exciting stories at the end of the list. The Sun ejected its largest solar flare in 4 years on July 3. In unrelated news, scientists discovered a cloud larger than the Milky Way galaxy floating through space. Why is it unusual? Find out below.

Thai factory fire: 1 dead, 60 injured as area evacuated over toxic fume fears

An overnight explosion and fire at a chemical factory killed one person and injured more than 60 others, sending black smoke into the sky over Samut Prakan's Bang Phli area late Monday afternoon

Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed boasts of military might

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Monday that the government can easily recruit one million new fighter but wanted a period of "silence" in the country's war-hit Tigray region

Two killed as tropical storm Elsa lashes Dominican Republic

High waves hit the coast of Dominican Republic's capital Santo Domingo on Saturday (July 3) as Storm Elsa lashed the country, leaving two people dead

San Diego zoo begins vaccinating animals against Covid using experimental vaccine

In a bid to protect the animal species, San Francisco Bay Area Zoo is vaccinating its population of big cats, bears and ferrets against the deadly coronavirus

New York City marks July 4 with eating contest, fireworks

After a year lost to the coronavirus, New York City's most well-known Fourth of July traditions were back

Hackers linked to Russia reportedly demand $70 million from companies hit by cyberattack

Hackers behind the mass attack which affected hundreds of companies on Friday have reportedly demanded $70 million to restore the data, according to a dark web posting.

Supermarket chains in Sweden remain closed after cyberattack

Major supermarkets in Sweden remained closed on Monday after a cyberattack targeted US tech provider Kaseya three days ago.

No place is safe, reveal scientists amid unprecedented heatwave in parts of US and Canada

In a new revelation, climate scientists have said that no place is safe from the kind of extreme heat events that have hit the western US and Canada in recent days

Explosion on Sun equivalent to millions of hydrogen bombs causes biggest solar flare in 4 years

The centre of our planetary system and the source of all energy on Earth, our gigantic Sun recently made its celestial presence felt with what is being called the biggest solar flare in four years

'Orphan cloud' bigger than Milky Way found in 'no-galaxy's land' by scientists

Scientists have found evidence of a large cloud clustered in-between two galaxies in space