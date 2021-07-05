Supermarket chains in Sweden remain closed after cyberattack

Major supermarkets in Sweden remained closed on Monday after a cyberattack targeted US tech provider Kaseya three days ago.

Reports say several small businesses have been hit as a result of the attack as Kaseya declared it is working with the FBI to help in investigations.

"We encourage all who might be affected to employ the recommended mitigations and for users to follow Kaseya's guidance to shut down VSA servers immediately," the FBI said in a statement.

President Joe Biden had said he had ordered the US intelligence to find out who was behind the attack as reports claimed railway services and pharamcy outlets were also impacted.

Kaseya alerted customers declaring that those who experienced ransomware and received communication from the attackers should not click on any link as it could be "weaponised".

At least 800 stories in Sweden have been hit due to the cyberattack as shoppers switched online with physical cash transaction halted since cash counters were paralysed.

Amid the atack, Swedish defence minister Peter Hultqvist warned the country against the attack with food security and other basic securities being at the centre of attacks.

The FBI said the scale of the attack was such that it was unable to respond to each cyberattack victim individually as Kaseya said it was working around the clock to get systems working again.

The country's supermarket chain Coop Sweden was closed on Saturday as cash register system went down due to the attack.

Reports say ransomware gang REvil may be behind the attack, however, authorities are still investigating the case which is said to be one of the biggest in the world.

(With inputs from Agencies)