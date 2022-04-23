Top 10 world news today: Russia resumes attack on Mariupol, China censors Shanghai lockdown video, and more

Russia has resumed its attack on the last Ukrainian defenders in the port city of Mariupol, according to a Ukrainian official quoted by Reuters. China has taken down a viral video that showed the impact of a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown on Shanghai's residents.

Russia resumes attack on Mariupol, Ukraine soldiers holed up in steel plant

The resumption of the Russian attack has come days after Moscow's declaration of victory in Mariupol.

Russia has designs to capture other countries after Ukraine, says Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that Russia has designs to capture other countries.

China takes down viral video showing impact of prolonged COVID-19 lockdown on Shanghai's residents

The viral video, titled "The Voice of April," showed the plight and the dire situation of Shanghai residents.

Pressure intensifies on PM Mahinda Rajapaksa as staunch allies break ranks

Sri Lanka's minister of mass media Nalaka Godahewa on Saturday backed demonstrators asking Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down.

Police confirms death of suspect involved in Washington DC shooting

According to DC Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, the suspect in the shooting in northwest Washington, DC died on Friday afternoon, AFP reported.

Israel closes crossing to Gazans after new rocket attacks

Israel said it will close its only crossing from the Gaza Strip for workers on Sunday in response to overnight rocket fire, stopping short of conducting retaliatory strikes in an apparent bid to ease tensions.

Russia backs Julian Assange, says charges 'ostentatiously absurd'

Russia on Saturday backed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Maria Zakharova, Spokeswoman for Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Assange faced 'ostentatiously absurd chares'.

France, Germany sold weapons to Russia after Crimea conflict: Report

As Germany faces criticism over its reluctance to send arms to Ukraine, a report claimed France and Germany sent arms worth millions to Russia which is likely to be used against Ukraine.

South Africa reports surge in coronavirus cases; Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal worst-hit

According to South African officials, the coronavirus cases in the country have been on the rise for the first time in months.

Digital Services Act: What it means & and how EU will regulate tech giants

In a significant move, the European Union(EU) finalised a new legislation named Digital Services Act (DSA) to regulate harmful content including hate speech, disinformation and child sexual abuse images.