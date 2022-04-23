Police confirms death of suspect involved in Washington DC shooting

Assistant Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department's Stuart Emerman (C) and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (R) speak during a press conference a reported shooting near the 2900 block of Van Ness Street in Northwest, Washington, DC. Photograph:( AFP )
The suspect appeared to be shooting random people rather than any kind of pattern
According to DC Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, the suspect in the shooting in northwest Washington, DC died on Friday afternoon, AFP reported.
Contee stated that the police is not looking at any other suspect. He further added that the officers discovered six firearms inside the residential apartment of the suspect, including various long guns, many rounds of ammunition and handguns as well.
After a day-long manhunt, the suspect was caught and charged with terror-related offences.
Contee at a news conference on Friday night said,"The suspect that we believe is responsible for this is now deceased."
One of the four members wounded was a retired member of the DC department. As per the assistant chief Emerman who later gave an update on the story from police source indicated that two individuals had been shot, saying a man and woman are stable but yet critical conditions. A slight gunshot has also wounded a minor girl who is also being treated.
Emerman added at a press conference that the fourth victim who is a woman in her mid-60s was grazed by a bullet but did not go to a hospital.
A kid who lives near the shooting site, Samuel Nicolido in conversation with CNN said that he approximately heard 20 rounds.
Nicolo recounted, “"It was like five shots and then stopped for like, one minute, and then four more, five more, and then again," Nicolido said. "I saw cops with shields everywhere and then they were saying -- they were telling us to stay at home. Don't leave. So yeah, it was scary."
