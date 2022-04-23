Police confirms death of suspect involved in Washington DC shooting

According to DC Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, the suspect in the shooting in northwest Washington, DC died on Friday afternoon, AFP reported.

Contee stated that the police is not looking at any other suspect. He further added that the officers discovered six firearms inside the residential apartment of the suspect, including various long guns, many rounds of ammunition and handguns as well.

After a day-long manhunt, the suspect was caught and charged with terror-related offences.

Contee at a news conference on Friday night said,"The suspect that we believe is responsible for this is now deceased."

