France, Germany sold weapons to Russia after Crimea conflict: Report

As Germany faces criticism over its reluctance to send arms to Ukraine, a report claimed France and Germany sent arms worth millions to Russia which is likely to be used against Ukraine.

A British newspaper reported the military equipment including missiles, guns and rockets which were sent to Putin's regime despite an arms embargo against Russia after the 2014 Crimean conflict.

The European Commission has reportedly plugged the loophole in the arms blockade policy. The report claimed Germany defended its decision as Russia had assured that it was meant for civilian use amid reports of ambiguity over the EU'S arms blockade policy against Russia.

The report claims French firms also sent thermal imaging cameras for Russian tanks including navigation systems for fighter planes.

The EU had moved to restrict the export of dual-use items to Russia after it invaded Ukraine in February. The EU and the US have since announced large scale sanctions against Putin's regime targeting its financial and other sectors in a bid to hurt the Russian economy.

The report claimed Italy, UK, Austria, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic also sent arms to Russia after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Meanwhile, Germany announced it had reached an agreement with European countries to send weapons to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended his government's move not to send weapons to Kyiv underlying that it simply does not have enough stocks.

(With inputs from Agencies)