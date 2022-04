Strike any target on earth at 16,000 miles/hour? How deadly is Russia's nuke-capable 'Satan 2' Sarmat missile?

Updated: Apr 21, 2022, 01:04 PM(IST)

Being dubbed as 'Satan 2' by the West, Sarmat can 'hit anything on Earth', can be fired over either of the Earth's poles

Russia test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile. Russia has claimed that it can reach an unmatched 16,000mph and can deploy 10 or more warheads on each missile.

Russia tests nuke-capable ICBM

On President Vladimir Putin's orders, Russia started the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year and caused a tectonic shift in the geopolitical dynamics.

The United States and other Western allies slapped Russia with multiple sanctions, leaving the economy in dire straits. Several multinational companies stopped doing business or pulled out from Russia citing the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Ukraine.

Despite stiff Ukraine's resistance against Russian troops, several times Moscow has claimed that its aim to "demilitarise" the neighbouring country is going as per plan.

Amid nuclear threats, Putin issued a warning as he announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday (April 20).

(Photograph:AFP)