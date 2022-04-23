South Africa reports surge in coronavirus cases; Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal worst-hit

According to South African officials, the coronavirus cases in the country have been on the rise for the first time in months.

The country's COVID-19 tracking agency said 4,631 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. South Africa had reported the presence of the Omicron variant last November as it spread worldwide.

The virus cases in the country were in control for the past several months but it registered a three-fold increase recently as health minister Joe Phaahla said the development was "worrying".

Also Read | Over seven in 10 people in England had COVID-19: Study

The most number of cases were reported in the Gauteng area with flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal province also reporting COVID-19 cases. One person reportedly died due to the virus in the country on Friday.

In a report, the World Health Organisation(WHO), had said over two-thirds of Africans may have contracted the virus with official figures still lagging behind the actual reported cases.

Watch: Philippine ambassador dies in Covid Quarantine in China

The UN health body said due to the lack of adequate testing facilities many cases had gone unreported



Earlier this month, two South African cricketers - batsman Sarel Erwee and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder - had tested positive for the virus.



South Africa has so far reported 3.7 million cases with the Omicron variant still the dominant in the country.

The country had recorded a total of 100,000 virus deaths last month, however, reports claim the actual death toll is far higher. Reports claim only 30 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

(With inputs from Agencies)