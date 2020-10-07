Top 10 world news today: Navalny poisoning update, Trump visits Oval Office and more

Ahead of elections, US imposes new restrictions on H-1B visas

President Trump had earlier signed an executive order to prevent federal money from being used to displace US citizens with foreign workers.

'Targeted sanctions unavoidable': Germany warns Russia over Navalny poisoning

Navalny was admitted in a Siberian hospital and later evacuated to Germany in late August to Berlin's Charite hospital.

Mao Zedong's scroll worth $300 million found cut in half: Hong Kong police

The local police reported that the calligraphy scroll was recovered along with two bronze coins.

Eddie Van Halen dies at 65, guitar virtuoso ruled '70s, '80s rock

His death was announced by his 29-year-old son, Wolfgang, a bass player who joined the band, best known for songs like “Jump” and “Ain’t Talkin ‘Bout Love,” in later years.

Weeks before US election, Homeland Security identifies white supremacists and Russia as big threats

As per this report, the white supremacist groups have conducted more lethal attacks in the country than any other domestic extremist movement.

Trump visited Oval Office after getting discharged: White House top official

The revelation was made during an interview with a local network when Kudlow was trying to convince Americans that the government is still functioning.

Emmanuelle Charpentier & Jennifer A. Doudna win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Nobel Committee said they were given the award for discovering "one of gene technology’s sharpest tools - the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors."

Neo-Nazi group branded as criminal organisation by Greek court

As per the decision taken, the leaders associated with the group will be facing a heavy sentence.

'Not optimistic' about comprehensive coronavirus aid: White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday claimed that he was “not optimistic” about a comprehensive deal on more coronavirus relief package.

Global warming makes September, 2020 the world's hottest month ever

According to the weather service Copernicus, September this year was 0.05 degree Celsius hotter than last year.