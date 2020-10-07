Ahead of elections, US imposes new restrictions on H-1B visas

Just ahead of the US elections on November 3, the Trump administration announced new restrictions on H-1B non-immigrant visa programme aimed at protecting American workers.

The White House said that Trump is committed to making sure American workers are not disadvantaged by foreign labour.

"President Trump knows that H-1B visas should only be reserved for specialised talent that helps support a strong economy. For too long, this programme has been misused as an inexpensive labour programme, replacing American jobs in the process," it said.

President Trump had earlier signed an executive order to prevent federal money from being used to displace US citizens with foreign workers.

"These critical reforms will improve the quality of the H-1B programme without changing the annual statutory cap for H-1B visas. The Trump administration is closing loopholes that have allowed employers in the United States to replace American workers with low-cost foreign labour," the White House asserted.

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign workers with specialised technical expertise with several thousand empoloyed by US companies from India.

The White House said it is also "taking action to rein in "shadow" third-party employers who use the H-1B programme to displace American workers and to reduce the validity period for H-1Bs used by these "shadow" employers, which will ensure more frequent vetting for compliance with H-1B programme requirements."

"The Department of Homeland Security is codifying the existing authorities to conduct workforce inspections and clarifying that failure to fully cooperate with inspections may result in the denial or revocation of employer H-1B petitions," it added.

"To aid our nation's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the President placed a temporary pause on multiple categories of aliens from coming into the country for work. The Trump administration issued regulations that will, once in effect, remove the incentive to apply for asylum for the purpose of obtaining authorisation to work in the United States," the White House stated.