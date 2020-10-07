Mao Zedong's scroll worth $300 million found cut in half: Hong Kong police

A poetry scroll by Mao Zedong that was stolen in Hong Kong has now been recovered but in pieces, as reported by the Hong Kong police.

The local police reported that the calligraphy scroll was recovered along with two bronze coins.

"Someone claimed that (the scroll) was too difficult to display because it was too long so it was cut in half," Senior Superintendent Tony Ho told reporters.

The scroll is estimated to be worth at least US$300 million. It was one of the most valuable items that was stolen from Fu Chunxiao's home, a Chinese collector, last month.

This scroll was stolen by a gang of three who also robbed more valuables from the collector's apartment. The stolen items were worth HK$5 billion ($645 million) approximately.

The robbery has been identified as one of the most expensive heists, as the stoilen items contained expensive scrolls, antique stamps and revolutionary items from China and Hong Kong.

As of now, one person has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, another for burglary and the third for assisting a criminal.

The investigation is still underway.