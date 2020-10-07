Global warming makes September, 2020 the world's hottest month ever

September, 2020 was the hottest month ever!

According to the weather service Copernicus, September this year was 0.05 degree Celsius hotter than last year.

Many scientists have claimed that it’s a direct product of emissions from human beings.

Global warming

The European Union’s Earth observation programme, Copernicus highlighted the unprecedented warming that has taken place in the Siberian Arctic, which is way above average.

Also read: 'Our planet is dying soon': Meet India's youngest climate change activist

Additionally, Arctic sea ice has also reached its second-lowest point since the inception of satellite records. Even if temperatures started simmering right now, it would still make 2020 the hottest year on record for Europe.

In fact, it was this global rise in temperatures which caused devastating wildfires in Australia, the US and caused bizarre weather across the globe. California’s Death Valley recorded the world’s hottest day ever this year at 54.4 degree Celsius (130 F), which is also a direct result of the sharp rise in temperatures.

In France, torrential rains that are expected once in 100 years devastated parts of the country twice in a month. At least half a metre of rain was recorded everyday.

In conversation with the BBC, Samantha Burgess, Copernicus Climate Change Service’s deputy director called the events “extraordinary”. "Some of these events are extraordinary – although we mustn't create a false expectation that temperatures will go up year on year”, Burgess said.

Also read: 'Getting warmer': Trump acknowledges human role in climate change

Burgess, however, did that add such changes were predicted, “given our effect on the climate”.

It’s not uncommon for weather records to be broken in natural circumstances, but due to the ill-effects of human activity, the records are being broken more often.

The UK alone recorded its hottest spring on record. In August, the country witnessed the highest number of days touching 34 degree Celsius.

These events are in line with a one degree increase in earth’s temperature. Scientists say that if a degree could cause so much damage, the projected 3 degree average global increase.