Neo-Nazi group branded as criminal organisation by Greek court

Golden Dawn, Greece's new-Nazi group has neen branded ad a criminal organisation by a local court. The decision was announced on Wednesday.

As per the decision taken, the leaders associated with the group will be facing a heavy sentence.

This trial was one of the longest trials to take place, as it lasted over five years with Maria Lepenioti as the presiding judge. Lepenioti has branded the founder of Golden Dawn Nikos Michaloliakos as a criminal.

Michaloliakos, along with other members of the neo-Nazi group will be facing a jail sentence ranging from five to 15 years. The sentences will be announced in separate hearings.

People started gathering outside the local court where the trial was to take place. With placards reading "The people want the Nazis in jail", protestors asked for justice.

After the decision was taken, few clashes broke out between police and anti-fascist demonstrators which saw an attendance of nearly 15,000 demonstrators.

The matter had come to light after a 34-year-old anti-fascist rapper called Pavlos Fyssas was chased down by a mob of Golden Dawn thugs and stabbed to death in front of a cafe in the western Athens suburb of Keratsini in September 2013.

The killer, former truck driver Yiorgos Roupakias, confessed, but the attack sparked outrage and the charges that Golden Dawn was a paramilitary-style organisation that used beatings, intimidation and murder as tactics — all with the knowledge of senior party members.

Nearly 68 members were on trial, including the Founder of the group, and were being judged for two-three such cases where people had been chased and/or killed by this new-Nazi group.

The group has had a strong political standing in the past.

Golden Dawn was at its political peak at the time of Fyssas's murder, having won 18 seats in the 300-seat parliament in 2012 amid anger over a financial crisis in Greece that discredited mainstream political parties.

Three years later, it also sent three deputies to the European parliament in another strong showing.

