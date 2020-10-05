Top 10 world news today: NATO appeals to Azerbaijan ally Turkey, Nobel Prize in medicine announced & more!

NATO appeals to Azerbaijan ally Turkey to calm tensions amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia

Amid the raging conflict, Azerbaijan defence ministry said Armenian forces had shelled several towns, including Ganja, Terter, Beylagan and Barda.

US-British scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for Hepatitis C virus discovery

The Nobel Committee said the "three scientists have made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis".

Bars, cafes in Paris to close as French capital placed on 'maximum' COVID-19 alert

The health agency said that Paris had crossed three thresholds to be classified as a maximum alert area

Doctors to decide on Trump hospital discharge 'later' on Monday: White House

The president has, meanwhile, signalled his determination to return to the election campaign with an early morning tweetstorm.

Guatemala sends back 3,500 Honduran migrants headed to US

Mexico had closed its borders after the caravan entered eastern Guatemala on Thursday after it broke through a military cordon on the Corinto border.

Cargo spacecraft SS Kalpana Chawla arrives at ISS

Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-born woman to enter space, has had the spacecraft named after her for her key contributions to human spaceflight.

A president in the hospital and a nation in the dark

The coronavirus’s rampage through the White House has had the same effect. What we have seen over recent days is Donald Trump’s presidency in miniature, his worst traits distilled.

German police probing 'attempted murder' of Jewish student

A 26-year-old student was badly injured on Sunday by a man who repeatedly struck him on the head with a shovel outside the synagogue.

EU chief von der Leyen 'self-isolating' after exposure to COVID-19

Von der Leyen said she was at a meeting on Tuesday last week attended by a person who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

China's treatment of Uyghurs sparks anger near new embassy site in London

Some people in the locality have said the embassy isn't welcome until Beijing stops its alleged mistreatment of Muslims in China.