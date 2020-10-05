Guatemala sends back 3,500 Honduran migrants headed to US

The Guatemala government sent back at least 3,500 Honduran migrants from a caravan who were heading to the United States.

President Alejandro Giammattei said that security forces were able to "contain" the caravan which he said was responsible for the spread of coronavirus.

Mexico had closed its borders after the caravan entered eastern Guatemala on Thursday after it broke through a military cordon on the Corinto border.

According to Guatemala government, 2,800 people had crossed the border initially, however, some migrant were still in Tecun Uman, near the Mexico border and some others scattered between Honduras and Peten.

"We respect the right to migration as long as it is regulated and the requirements and protocols that have been established are complied with, and not as happened with this group of migrants who broke into our country with violence," Giammattei said.

Mexico had said earlier that illegal migrants who knowingly put others at risk of COVID-19 could face jail.

Vice Minister of Foreign Relations Eduardo Hernandez said that Honduras has not "assumed the responsibility to take preventative actions to avoid the problem" while adding that government has been working to prevent people from migrating illegally.

Honduras had said earlier that 533 people had returned after setting out for Guatemala on Saturday.

President Donald Trump had made the migrant issue from Mexico his main poll plank in 2016. The Trump administration has threatened Mexico with tariffs if it fails to stop illegal migrants.