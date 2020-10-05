NATO appeals to Azerbaijan ally Turkey to calm tensions amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh amid rising death toll.

Stoltenberg said he expected Azerbaijan ally Turkey to use its "considerable" influence to calm tensions while adding that he was "deeply concerned" over the escalation of hostilities.

France, Russia and the United States had earlier called for an immediate halt to the conflict however the fighting continues.

Amid the raging conflict, Azerbaijan defence ministry said Armenian forces had shelled several towns, including Ganja, Terter, Beylagan and Barda with artillery fire being used in the escalating conflict.

At least 250 people have been killed so far with reports of increasing civilian casualties. The International Committee of the Red Cross criticised the conflict with "indiscriminate shelling and other alleged unlawful attacks" which had hit populated areas, cities and towns.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan President Aliyev said that Armenian forces must leave our territories, not in words but in deeds and provide a timetable for a full withdrawal, apologise to the Azerbaijani people and recognise the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan escalating tension in the region.

"Nagorno-Karabakh is our land. We have to go back there and we are doing it now," Aliyev said, adding, "This is the end. We showed them who we are. We are chasing them like dogs."

Armenia had earlier accused Turkey of sending mercenaries from Syria and Libya to join the fighting.