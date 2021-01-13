Top 10 world news today: Luxembourg calls Donald Trump a 'criminal', Kuwait cabinet resigns and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 13, 2021, 06.05 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the biggest stories of the day from around the world

Luxembourg calls Donald Trump a 'criminal' who should be sent to court

asa

Kuwait's cabinet members resign en masse in standoff with parliament

asa

Google backs Joe Biden's efforts to pass new immigration law

asa

Sellers on dark web are scamming people seeking coronavirus vaccines

asa

Declassified US documents on Indo-Pacific see India as ‘net security provider’

asa

Black Vault: CIA allows all UFO information to be downloaded ahead of deadline

asa

Chinese COVID vaccine Sinovac throws up four different efficacy rates

asa

'They tried to kill me': Putin critic Navalny to return to Russia on Sunday

asa

Brazilian President Bolsonaro sabotaged coronavirus relief measures: HRW

asa

Indonesia launches one of world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drives

asa

Topics

Read in App