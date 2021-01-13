Trump is a 'criminal' and 'political pyromaniac who should be sent to criminal court': Luxembourg's Foreign Minister

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has slammed US President Donald Trump over the riot at the Capitol in an interview on January 7.

"Trump is a criminal, a political pyromaniac who should be sent to criminal court. He's a person who was elected democratically but who isn't interested in democracy in the slightest," Asselborn said in the interview with RTL Radio. "The 6th of January 2021 was a 9/11 attack on democracy itself, and Trump was the one who egged it on."



"The people who are truly responsible are Trump and members of the GOP. People like Ted Cruz and other elected Republicans are responsible because they acted like Trump's poodles," Asselborn added.

The extraordinary snub of the US President came days after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, an unprecedented attack on American democracy that stunned many world leaders and US allies.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled his Europe trip at the last minute on Tuesday after Luxembourg’s foreign minister and top European Union officials declined to meet with him.

Pompeo, a close ally of Trump, had sought to meet Jean Asselborn in Luxembourg, a small but wealthy NATO ally, before meeting EU leaders and the bloc’s top diplomat in Brussels, three people close to the planning told Reuters.

But the initial plan to go to Luxembourg, which had not been officially announced, was scrapped after officials there showed reluctance to grant Pompeo appointments, a diplomatic source said. The Brussels leg was still on until the last minute.

(With inputs from agencies)