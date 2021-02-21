Top 10 world news today: Iran says US must lift sanctions, Biden campaign got $15 million in donations from big tech and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 21, 2021, 07.08 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the biggest news stories of the day

Iran reiterates stance, says US must first lift sanctions to revive 2015 deal

F

Biden campaign got $15 million in donations from big tech employees: Report

F

China approves 16 locally-made Covid vaccines for clinical trials

F

Israel's Mediterranean shoreline drenched with tar after offshore oil spill

F

Turkey launches probe into a pro-Kurdish MP over 'Iraq visit'

F

Taiwan confirms three cases of Brazil coronavirus variant

F

UK accelerates vaccine rollout as end of lockdown in sight

F

Novak Djokovic thumps Daniil Medvedev to win 18th Grand Slam title

F

Five killed due to severe floods in Indonesia's capital

F

Space station launch honours Black NASA mathematician in 'Hidden Figures' film

F

 

Read in App