Five killed due to severe floods in Indonesia's capital

Five people were killed in the severe floods that submerged entire neighbourhoods in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, authorities said Sunday.

The city was struck by torrential rains over the weekend, which flooded dozens of major roads and forced hundreds of people to rush to emergency shelters.

A 67-year-old man died after he got trapped in his waterlogged house in the badly hit southern part of the capital on Saturday. Three boys died after being swept away by the floods, and one girl drowned.

Indonesia's meteorological agency warned that Greater Jakarta -- a region of around 30 million people that is regularly hit by floods in the rainy season -- can expect more heavy downpours next week.

Floodwaters had hit 200 neighbourhoods in the region, and 40 were still under at least one foot of water on Sunday. Some 1,700 people remained in shelters.

Jakarta saw some of its deadliest floods in years in January last year after downpours that also triggered landslides. At least 67 people in the capital and nearby cities were killed in that disaster.

