Biden campaign received USD 15 million in donations from big tech employees: Report

A report by Wall Street Journal based on US Campaign Finance Records has said that US President Joe Biden's campaign received at least USD 15.1 million from employees of big tech firms in donations. The report has said that the companies include Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Facebook. This made up biggest source of donations to Democrats among corporate employees.

Corporations are prohibited from directly donating to campaigns. But their employees are free to donate as individuals. USA's Federal Election Commission requires individuals who contribute USD 200 or more to report their employer.

The companies have declined to comment after the WSJ reveal.

Microsoft employees donated USD 3.2 million to Biden in the election. Microsoft employees have long been a top source of money for Democratic presidential candidates. Employees of Amazon contributed a total of USD 2.8 million to Biden’s campaign.

Facebook employees have emerged as a top source of money, donating USD 1.9 million to Biden's campaign..

Amazon was the third-largest source of money among companies to Biden in the election. Republican Party has been asserting for long that big tech companies were biased against them. They have also accused companies like Facebook and Google of censoring online content to favour liberal views.

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are set to testify before US House of Representatives panel next month. Biden administration will also be picking the heads for key bodies dealing with the tech companies - like Federal Trade Commission, Justice Department Antitrust Division. The picks will be interesting as it will largely determine how government under Joe Biden handles the big tech