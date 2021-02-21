China approves 16 locally-made Covid vaccines for clinical trials

China has approved as many as 16 indigenous Covid vaccines for clinical trials. Of these vaccines, six are in the third stage of trials.

The latest vaccines for clinical trials are based on recombinant protein, adenovirus vector, nucleic acid and attenuated influenza-viruses technologies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

China has already given conditional approval to two inactivated COVID-19 vaccines made by state-owned developers -- Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.

As of February 9, China has given 40.52 million COVID-19 jabs to key groups, Xinhua reported, quoting a National Health Commission official.

The coronavirus has claimed 4,833 lives, along with 100,727 confirmed cases in China.