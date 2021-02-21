AUS Open Final: Novak Djokovic thumps Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win 18th Grand Slam title

World number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday scripted history as he won the record-extending ninth Australian Open title after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 at Melbourne Park. Djokovic, with the Australian Open 2021 win, has now been victorious in 18 Grand Slam events – just two behind the iconic duo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic started the summit clash with an ace before winning the first set of the Australian Open final 7-5 against Medvedev.

Djokovic looked game from the word go but Medvedev made life tough for the Serb as he served well while trying to disrupt Djokovic's game-plan with some terrific movement. However, it was Djokovic's class that prevailed as he turned the heat from the second set onwards.

After winning the first set 7-5, Djokovic upped the ante to bag the second set 6-2 as Medvedev looked like he was losing his intensity. Djokovic was relentless with his services and used both sides of the court to tire out the Russian. While Medvedev tried to get back into the match, Djokovic kept on picking points with his thumping services.

In the third set, Medvedev was completely dominated by Djokovic as the Serb sensed that the Russian was losing his tempo. Djokovic didn't break a sweat in the final set to win his ninth Australian Open title.

With the win, Djokovic has now won the Australian Open nine teams with the Serb lifting the coveted title in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Djokovic, in the Australian final 2021, defeated the likes of Jeremy Chardy, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Milos Raonic, Alexander Zverev, Aslan Karatsev and Daniil Medvedev. With the domination against Medvedev, Djokovic has now extended his Grand Slam record to 82-8.