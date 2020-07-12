Top 10 world news today: Hong Kong protests, world's 1st COVID vaccine and more

Russia's Sechenov University completes trials of world's first COVID-19 vaccine

"Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world's first vaccine against coronavirus," Tarasov said.

'Truly tragic': Iran's supreme leader on resurgence in coronavirus cases; urges everyone to fight against it

"Let everyone play their part in the best way to break the chain of transmission in the short term and save the country," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Hungary imposes border checks, quarantine to prevent spread of coronavirus

Gergely Gulyas told an online news conference on Sunday that these new restrictions will keep the virus "outside the borders" to re-impose restrictions in the country.

500,000 Hong Kongers cast 'protest' vote against new security laws

The unofficial poll will decide the strongest pro-democracy candidates to contest Legislative Council elections in September, when they aim to ride a wave of anti-China sentiment stirred by the law to seize control for the first time from pro-Beijing rivals.

Indonesia's military academy in West Java province hit by COVID-19 outbreak; over 1,300 infected

Of the 1,280 confirmed infections, 991 were cadets and the rest were staff and their family members, he said. Most of these showed no symptoms.

'Oldest profession needs help': Sex workers of Hamburg demand reopening of Germany's brothels

With shops, restaurants and bars all open again in Germany, where prostitution is legal, sex workers say they are being singled out and deprived of their livelihoods

Pope Francis voices distress over Turkey's Hagia Sophia conversion to mosque

"My thoughts go to Istanbul. I'm thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed," the pope said.

Iran says misaligned radar led to Ukrainian jet downing

"A failure occurred due to a human error in following the procedure" for aligning the radar, causing a "107-degree error" in the system, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation (CAO)

China releases professor who criticised President Xi Jinping

Xu Zhangrun, a constitutional law professor at the prestigious Tsinghua University, returned home on Sunday morning but remained under surveillance and was not free to speak publicly.

Protests over governor's arrest in Russia enter second day

Sergei Furgal was detained on Thursday and has been ordered to remain in pre-trial custody for two months over the crimes 15 years ago.