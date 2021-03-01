Top 10 world news today: Former French President Sarkozy convicted on corruption charges, UK detects Brazilian variant, and more

Top 10 world news today: A French court convicted former President Sarkozy on corruption charges, UK detects six cases of highly contagious Brazilian variant, China bans harsh school punishments, and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.

French court convicts former President Nicolas Sarkozy on corruption charges

Israel's Supreme Court restricts usage of coronavirus smartphone tracking

Queen's husband Prince Philip moved, to undergo heart tests: palace

China bans school punishments that could cause mental and physical trauma to students

Iran insists US lift sanctions first to revive nuclear deal talks

Japan PM apologises after spokeswoman resigns over expensive dinners scandal

UK detects six cases of highly contagious Brazilian coronavirus variant

Armenian protesters enter government building to demand PM's resignation: Report

China facing legal talent crisis for protecting growing interests, says Xi Jinping

Watch: Pfizer COVID-19 jabs less effective on obese people