Top 10 world news today: Egypt may seek $1 billion compensation for Suez Canal crisis and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 01, 2021, 07.52 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the top 10 stories from across the world

Suez Canal crisis: Egypt may seek $1 billion compensation

vf

Myanmar protesters burn military's constitution two months after coup

fvgf

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine protects for six months, works against S Africa strain

fvf

Pakistan makes U-turn on cotton, sugar imports from India, citing Kashmir

jyfg

Iraq PM pledges country won't become launchpad for attacks on Saudi Arabia

hyf

Border agents, traffickers and migrants mix on busy Rio Grande in US

jh

Europe vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow', case surge 'worrying': WHO

aa

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

fhgt

Egypt to parade mummified remains of 22 ancient kings and queens

fvf

Read in App