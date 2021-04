Unaccompanied minors

Biden, in a shift from the previous administration, said he would not turn away "unaccompanied minors", kids crossing the border without parents or legal guardians. These children can now enter the United States to pursue asylum claims, in accordance with US law.

The new administration has done the same for some migrant families along a limited, 230-mile stretch of the border between Texas and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas. That shift came in early February after Tamaulipas refused to continue allowing US border officials to expel back into the state Central American families with children under the age of six. Biden has said his team is working to convince Mexico to take more of those families back.

Much of this nuance has been lost in Central America, a region desperate for an escape valve. Migrants are being driven by gang violence and poverty that has been exacerbated by job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation is particularly dire in Honduras, where hurricanes Eta and Iota last November destroyed tens of thousands of homes. Nearly a third of the country's population is now beset by a worsening hunger crisis, according to a government report published in February.

