Top 10 world news today: China gives access for WHO's coronavirus probe and more

Here are some of the top stories from the world on Tuesday:

China gives pledge on access for COVID origins probe: WHO

Transition Executive announces start of process for Joe Biden

Ethiopia says foes surrendering, Tigray forces report battle win

China calls Pope Francis' remarks on 'persecuted' Uighurs 'groundless'

UK might pull British judges out of Hong Kong's highest court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will visit Bahrain soon

French users sue Muslim prayer app over alleged data sharing to US army

IATA set to rollout 'COVID-19 passport' to support 'safe reopening of borders'

UAE opens up the economy, allows 100% foreign ownership of firms: Report

Brazil: Police uses tear gas, rubber bullets on protesters