Top 10 world news today: China fears COVID-19 second wave, Trump set to prohibit immigration, and more!

After Wuhan, fears of second coronavirus wave in China's northeast

Chinese health authorities have ordered new arrivals to undergo isolation and have made efforts to identify citizens coming from Russia

Will sign executive order prohibiting immigration to US today: Trump

''I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today,'' Trump tweeted.

Germany approves first trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

BioNTech said it was developing the vaccine candidate, named BNT162, together with its partner, pharma giant Pfizer.

US House to pass nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus aid on Thursday: Pelosi

The US House of Representatives will pass Congress' latest coronavirus aid bill on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, paving the way for nearly $500 billion more in economic relief amid the pandemic.

Death toll due to coronavirus rises to 5,391 in Iran; businesses open

With a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in Iran, the officials have announced 94 new deaths due to COVID- 19. Since it's first case in February, Iran has struggled to flatten the curve.

Instructed US Navy to shoot down Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea: Trump

The tensions between the two nations have escalated since a US drone strike killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, the former head of the country's elite Quds Force.

COVID-19 : Babies test positive in Japanese care centre

While Japan has been trying their best to avoid large spread of the virus, the country has been battling with positive cases that have been in-hospital transmissions.

Fight climate change like coronavirus: United Nations

The United Nations on Wednesday urged the world to fight climate change with the same determination as it is showing in the battle against COVID-19.

Spain records higher one-day coronavirus death toll for second consecutive day

Spain had announced earlier that children who have been housebound for nearly six weeks can go out for walks from the weekend.

WHO becoming tool of 'Chinese propaganda': Trump administration

The World Health Organisation has become a tool of "Chinese propaganda", the Trump administration has alleged, asserting that the global health agency has lost all its credibility during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.