Will sign executive order prohibiting immigration to US today: Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he will be signing an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting immigration into the US.

''I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today,'' Trump tweeted.

I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today. In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight - including for human trafficking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020 ×

''In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight - including for human trafficking!'' he added.

Trump also said that he would halt issuing of new Green Cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US.

Watch | Trump defends immigration ban citing COVID-19

The move will, however, not have any impact on those entering the country on a temporary basis.

"By pausing immigration, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens," he had said earlier.

Trump said, moving forward, his administration would examine what additional immigration-related measures should be put in place to protect US workers.