COVID-19 : Babies test positive in Japanese care centre

After a state of emergency was announced in Japan by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 7, babies in the country tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Also read: After Wuhan, fears of second coronavirus wave in China's northeast

A total of eight children have been tested positive at a Tokyo care centre. The incident occurred after a staff member tested positive on April 16.

Also read: Germany's vaccines regulator approves first trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The officials of Tokyo Saiseikai Central Hospital said the children have been hospitalised, and other kids, who tested negative, are still under observation.

Tests have also been conducted for other 46 employees of the care centre, who have self-isolated themselves at home for the time being. The children who tested positive did not have high fever, according to local media sources.

While Japan has been trying its best to avoid the spread of the virus, the country has been battling with positive cases that have been in hospital transmissions.

Also read: Spain records higher one-day coronavirus death toll for second consecutive day

Shinzo Abe had announced a national emergency on April 7 as the number of positive cases were still rising even after two weeks of lockdown in big cities such as Tokyo and Osaka. The spread of infection has also been accelerating in other parts of Japan.

The death toll in Japan now stands at 276, out of 11,137 positive COVID-19 cases. This tally excludes the positive cases from Diamond Princess cruise ship which was quarantined on the shore of Tokyo two months ago, and also the residents who returned back to Japan from China through charter flights.

Following the lockdown and the rapid increase in cases, around 220 Indians, which includes 92 dependants, have reached out to the Indian Embassy in Tokyo with a request to be evacuated to India.