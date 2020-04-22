Spain recorded a higher death toll for the second consecutive day today with 435 people dying of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the country continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of infections in the country has now risen to 208,000. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country has now risen to 21,717. The country had announced on Tuesday that children who have been housebound for nearly six weeks can go out for walks from the weekend in an attempt to loosen restrictions.

"I will authorize children to go for a walk from Sunday," Health Minister Salvado said, it was a big step in the context of the lockdown which has been in place since March 14 with citizens not allowed to go out of the house.

"We are not in a phase of de-escalation (of the confinement measures), we are in a phase of confinement," Illa added even as government officials said the country was in the process of "slight easing of the lockdown".

"slight easing of the lockdown," government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said.

Among the European countries, Italy has suffered the highest number of casualties with 24,648 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center's live tracker. There are now 183, 957 infected cases in Spain which is now higher than Spain.

US has the most number of infected cases with 825,306 people down with the virus and over 40,000 casutlites. France, Germany and the United Kingdom have also been hit hard with the virus with the death toll climbing into thousands in these countries.

In France, 20,796 people have died due to the virus with UK reporting 17, 337 deaths.