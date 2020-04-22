World at risk of 'biblical famines' due to COVID-19, says UN

United Nations' food relief agency has warned that the world is at risk of widespread famines "of biblical proportions" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 30 countries in the developing world could experience widespread famine, and in 10 of those countries there are already more than 1 million people on the brink of starvation, said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP).

He also said that ''with a short time to act before hundreds of millions starve, urgent action is needed to avoid a catastrophe''.

According to the fourth annual Global Report on Food Crisis, the number suffering from hunger could go from 135 million to more than 250 million.

The countries highlighted in this report include, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti.

Addressing the UN Security Council during a video conference, Beasley said ''we could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months," he said. "The truth is we do not have time on our side."

In a call to action, he added: "I do believe that with our expertise and our partnerships, we can bring together the teams and the programmes necessary to make certain the Covid-19 pandemic does not become a human and food crisis catastrophe."

The World Food Programme claimed that those most at risk are in 10 countries affected by conflict, economic crisis and climate change.