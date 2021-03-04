Top 10 world news today: Biden's approval ratings decline, Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 strikes New Zealand and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 04, 2021, 07.59 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( AFP )

US President Joe Biden approval rating declines in two months

New Zealand hit by 7.3-magnitude earthquake triggering a tsunami warning

Russia demands explanation from Facebook over blocked accounts

UN rights chief tells Myanmar military to 'stop murdering' protesters

Fake coronavirus vaccines seized in China and South Africa, says Interpol

Hong Kong court grants bail to 15 of 47 democracy activists charged with subversion

Australia PM backs attorney general accused of rape

 

Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

US House passes 'George Floyd' police reform bill

