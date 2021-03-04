Tsunami warning after 7.3-magnitude earthquake recorded off the northeast coast of New Zealand

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand's North Island Friday, the US Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning from authorities.

The USGS said the quake hit 180 kilometres (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne at 2:27 am (1327 Thursday GMT), at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres of the earthquake epicentre," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

New Zealand authorities warn those who felt earthquake near coast to "move immediately to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can."

The National Emergency Management Agency tweeted: “Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can #EQNZ”.

