Top 10 world news today: Armenia-Azerbaijan update, Israel-Bahrain's diplomatic ties and more

China passes new law to prevent infectious diseases, protect whistleblowers

According to state news agency Xinhua, the National People's Congress Standing Committee voted to adopt the law on Saturday, and it would come into effect on April 15, 2021.

Armenia and Azerbaijan fresh ceasefire breaks down within hours

The new truce was announced on Saturday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talked to his Armenian and Azeri counterparts by phone and called on sides to observe the truce that he mediated a week ago.

Israel and Bahrain to formalise diplomatic ties

An Israeli delegation led by National Security Council chief Meir Ben Sabbat took off from Tel Aviv for a one-day trip to Manama to oversee Israel and Bahrain formalising the agreement they signed at the White House on September 15.

Twitter reacts with '#MyNameIs' after Senator mispronounces Kamala Harris' name

After the incident, people of colour started a campaign in which several users came forward and explained their name and the meaning behind it.

Thai democracy protesters defy ban for fourth day, PM seeks talks

PM Prayuth's spokesman said the prime minister feared the protests, which have spread across the country of 70 million, could be used by troublemakers seeking to instigate violence.

Israel reopens after second coronavirus lockdown

The reopening of the economy will allow all businesses, that do not involve face-to-face contact with the public, will be allowed to open up.

This European country has decided to test all citizens for COVID-19

This decision has been taken after the country observed a massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases throughout the country.

US to execute first woman in December after six decades

Montgomery was arrested in 2004 and was convicted of strangling an eight-months pregnant woman from Missouri and then kidnapping the baby.

Eleven soldiers dead, 11 missing in Vietnam after second big landslide in days

Heavy rain has pounded the region for more than a week and at least 64 people have been killed in floods and landslides, according to Vietnam's disaster management authority, with concerns mounting that waters could rise further.

UK says door remains 'ajar' for post-Brexit trade deal

Chief European negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost are due to discuss the structure of talks on Monday, according to the European Commission.