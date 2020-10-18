US to execute first woman in December after six decades

The federal government of the United States will be executing a woman for the first time since 1953 for strangling a Missouri woman.

There have been a string of executions in the US this year, and the federal government has finalised dates for two more criminals, which includes a woman.

Identified as Lisa Montgomery, she will be receiving a lethal injection on December 08, as reported by local media channels.

Montgomery was arrested in 2004 and was convicted of strangling an eight-months pregnant woman from Missouri, then cut out and kidnapped the baby.

As per the US Bureau of Prisons records, the last two women to ever be executed in the United States of America was Bonnie Brown Heady, who was executed on December 18, 1953 for kidnapping and murder, and Ethel Rosenberg who was executed for espionage. Her husband, too was executed.

The criminal is being held at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana currently. The second convict to be executed this year is also at the same facility.

However, Montgomery's lawyers have urged the government to reconsider this decision as they argued that she is mentally ill due to the horrible childhood abuse. They also claimed that Montgomery had poor representation at trial.