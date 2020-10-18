'I may have to leave country': Donald Trump says about losing to Biden in US election

US Election 2020: During an election rally in Georgia, the US President Donald Trump said his Democratic opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden is the 'worst candidate' in the history of the United States.

Donald Trump has usually indulged in passing comments about and on Joe Biden and has often doubted Joe Biden's skills and capability to run a nation. Often calling him 'Sleepy Joe', he has also gone to the limit of accusing Joe Biden of taking 'performance enhancement drugs' and has passed indirect comments hinting that Joe Biden may not be mentally stable.

Also read: Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September

However, what was different in this election rally was that Donald Trump talked about losing the US election — a fear he has talked about probably for the second time.

Talking to his supporters, Donald Trump said that Joe Biden is the worst candidate in the history of the US elections, and it would be a shame to lose to him. He also said that contesting against the former Vice President puts a lot of pressure on him as he is now running against the "worst candidate in the history of politics" and will not even know what to do with himself if he lost to Joe Biden.

Also read: New Trump golf course in Scotland gets go ahead despite environmental fears

So much so, Donald Trump also said that he would be so embarrassed of losing to Joe Biden, that he may have to leave the country.

However, the comment was laughed about on social media as majority of the opinion polls have shown that Donald Trump is trailing behind the "worst candidate" in majority of the states.

The elections are scheduled for November 03, but some of the states have already started early voting with more than 20 million Americans having already locked their votes.