Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September

Joe Biden has broken his own monthly fundraising record by taking in $383 million in September for his presidential campaign. The flood of donations arrived after his first debate with US President Donald Trump.

Trump lagged far behind last month with $248 million.

The first presidential debate was a chaotic clash in which Trump constantly spoke over and interrupted Biden.

Democratic candidate Biden leads Trump nationally by double digits in the frenzied homestretch to the November 3 election.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said Wednesday the $383 million figure was a record and included $203 million raised from online donors. The campaign now has $432 million to spend on getting Biden elected.

The Trump campaign released its $248 million figure Thursday night.

After progressive Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 18, small donors enraged by the idea that she could be replaced by a conservative nominated by Trump donated more than $100 million in one weekend to ActBlue, a platform that raises money for Democratic candidates at the presidential, congressional and local level.

Biden had already set a fundraising record with $364.5 million in August.

His figures are far higher than the record set by Barack Obama with nearly $200 million in September 2008.

