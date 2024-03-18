Top 10 world news: Taliban slam Pak air strikes, Modi congratulates Putin on re-election, and more

In the latest, the Taliban criticised the air strikes conducted by Pakistan, asserting that these attacks within Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of women and children. In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Vladimir Putin for his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Additionally, Israeli forces launched an overnight raid at Gaza’s largest hospital.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The Taliban on Monday (Mar 18) condemned the air strikes by Pakistan, claiming that the attacks inside Afghanistan killed women and children. It also said that Afghanistan does not allow anyone to "compromise security" by using Afghan territory.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Mar 18) congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation.

Saket Gokhale, an Indian Member of Parliament, on Monday (Mar 18) filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Israeli forces have launched an overnight raid at Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa with reports of tanks and heavy gunfire triggering panic inside the medical complex. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the raid and said that troops were conducting a “high-precision operation in limited areas” of the hospital.

Paruchuri Abhijit, who hailed from Burripalem of district Guntur in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, was murdered in the United States, media reported.

Massachusetts police found his body in a car in a forest.

The 20-year-old was studying engineering at Boston University and was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants.

Haiti’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapse as gang violence has left no hope for the treatment of victims. According to media reports, several hospitals were set on fire and doctors murdered by gang members, while medical supplies were also snapped.

In Bengaluru, a shopkeeper was attacked by a group of men as he was playing a bhajan dedicated to Lord Hanuman during the Islamic call to prayer, known as azaan. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred in the city's Siddanna Layout area on Sunday (Mar 17).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy on Monday (Mar 18) with his "Shakti" remarks during the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections looming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly denounced Gandhi's comments. Responding to the backlash, Gandhi issued a clarification, blaming PM Modi for “twisting" his remarks.

An Israeli delegation is expected to head to Doha, Qatar on Monday (Mar 18) for indirect talks about a temporary truce in Gaza and the release of hostages held in the Palestinian enclave, reported the Israeli media. This comes after Israel’s security cabinet reportedly approved the dispatch of the delegation led by the head of Israeli intelligence the night prior.