'Modi ji twisting 'Shakti' remark': Rahul Gandhi clears stance on PM Modi's 'jaan ki baazi' attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy on Monday (Mar 18) with his "Shakti" remarks during the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections looming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly denounced Gandhi's comments. Responding to the backlash, Gandhi issued a clarification, blaming PM Modi for “twisting" his remarks.

“Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The Shakti that I mentioned, the Shakti that we are fighting, is the mask of that power, Modi ji," Rahul Gandhi said in a long post on X.

The occurrences led to Rahul Gandhi's address in Mumbai on Sunday, where he criticised the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Modi on multiple fronts, including allegations of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul Gandhi said at the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

‘Will sacrifice my life…’: PM Modi's sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi took aim at Rahul Gandhi's "Shakti" remark, asserting that while the Congress purports to oppose Shakti, he perceives every mother and daughter as manifestations of 'Shakti.'

Also watch | India Election 2024: PM Modi takes on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' comment "They declared that their fight is against Shakti... for me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of Shakti. To those who are raising their voices against Shakti, I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for Shakti," PM Modi said.