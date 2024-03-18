Lok Sabha elections 2024: Modi responds to Rahul’s ‘Shakti’ remark: ‘Jaan ki baazi laga dunga’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Shakti’ remark on Monday (Mar 18), saying every mother and daughter is a form of ‘shakti’ in India. The PM said this while addressing a political rally in the southern state of Telangana.

“The INDI (INDIA) alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...," the prime minister said. #WATCH | Telangana: During his public address in Jagtial, PM Modi says, "The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter & sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of… pic.twitter.com/ccVUoEVVNb — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024 × “Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga (I will put my own life at stake),” the PM declared, saying, “Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge.”

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Rahul Gandhi was addressing the concluding ceremony of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (United India Justice March) on Sunday (Mar 17) in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park when he passed the ‘Shakti’ remark.

“There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti? The soul of the king is in the EVM. This is true. The soul of the king is in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department," the ex-Congress chief said.

"A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in front of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this..." he added.

BJP labels Gandhi’s statement misogynistic

Earlier, a spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Rahul’s remarks laid bare his misogynistic views.

Watch: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Party leaders emphasize on fair & violence free elections × “A series of INDI alliance members have said that Hindu Dharma is fraud. Ramcharitmanas is potassium cyanide. Congress Party has a long history of Hindu hatred, from denying the existence of Lord Ram to making the statement about Shakti," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.