Lok Sabha elections 2024: India to allow its 8.2mn senior citizens to vote from home

As India gears up to hold the world’s largest elections in human history, special emphasis has been placed on taking care of the special needs of elderly voters and those with physical disabilities. The country’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said Saturday (Mar 16) that they will be given the option to vote from their homes in a first in Indian general elections.

"Generally the tendency has been that the senior citizens want to participate in the process and walk to the booth. But this time, we have given them options to vote in their homes," the CEC said.

The top election official said that the facility can also be availed by those with more than 40 per cent disability. To avail the facility, voters must submit Form 12 D with the election boy within five days of the poll notification.

Definition changed for senior citizens

Earlier, the union law ministry had amended the Conduct of Elections Rules-1961 to change the definition of senior citizens who are eligible to choose the postal ballot facility from those “above 80 years" to those “above 85 years".

According to the latest data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), there are about 8.2 million senior citizens in the country eligible for voting in the elections conducted to fill the lower house of the Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha.

The facility was first introduced in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"10.5 lakh (1 million) polling booths nationwide offer a seamless voting experience for voters, equipped with assured minimum facilities. From ramps for PwDs to assistance for pregnant women, our aim is inclusive participation. Every voice matters," the Commission said Saturday.

Elderly people prefer to vote in person

According to a senior EC official quoted in media reports, reviews and feedback from at least 11 states showed that 97-98 per cent of elderly voters preferred to vote in person at polling stations rather than through postal ballot.

“The 80-plus voters, who have witnessed independence, have shown far more keenness to vote physically, setting an example for youths who are not so enthusiastic despite being able-bodied. For the former, voting is a reason to venture out of their homes. Many times, they are accompanied by one or more family members, who may not vote otherwise,” an official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.