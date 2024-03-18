A 20-year-old student from India's Andhra Pradesh killed in US: Report

Paruchuri Abhijit, who hailed from Burripalem of district Guntur in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, was murdered in the United States, media reported.

Massachusetts police found his body in a car in a forest.

The 20-year-old was studying engineering at Boston University and was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants.

He had joined the university in 2023 and was reportedly putting up with his classmates in a rented house.

When he didn't return home after class on March 11, his friends contacted the police and lodged a missing complaint.

His mobile signals were tacked by the police. They recovered the dead body in a car in the nearby forest.

If reports are to be believed, he was killed on March 11 itself.

His mortal remains were moved to Burripalem in the Guntur district after completing all the formalities in the US.

A report by Times of India mentioned that Abhijit was the only son of Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi.

The family members told the newspaper that Abhijit's mother was not willing to send him abroad, but considering the prospects of a bright future, she finally agreed.

Reports have mentioned that the assailants may have killed Abhijit for money and his laptop. However, more information will divulge details.

This is the latest episode in crimes against Indians in the US as there's a surge in cases of similar incidents. At least eight cases have been reported in 2024 so far.