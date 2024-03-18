St Patrick's weekend in US turns deadly, four killed in three separate shooting incidents

The St Patrick's weekend in the United States (US) turned deadly after four people were killed in three separate shooting incidents. On Sunday (Mar 17), one person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The suspects are still at large. American media reports said that the police had shut down the beachfront bar district area and were working to identify the suspects.

Sergeant Tonya Tator said the police believed that multiple shooters were involved in the incident.

In Alabama's Birmingham, a 24-year-old man was killed late Saturday night. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) found him lying unresponsive on the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a report by CBS42 said. There is no one in custody in connection with the case yet, the report added.

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, the police said that multiple people were shot at a recreational facility early Sunday. The police said that the shooting was reported around 3:00 am near the intersection of 7th and P St., NW, near the Kennedy Recreation Center.

Two people were killed, and five others were injured in the shooting, WION earlier reported.

"We're asking anyone who may have any information related to this incident or may have witnessed it to contact the Metropolitan Police Department," Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll told reporters.

St Patrick's Day was celebrated with much enthusiasm in the US. In Chicago, the Chicago River was dyed green. In a tradition that dates back to 1962, the river was infused with 50 pounds of green dye, covering a quarter-mile stretch with vivid, algae-like colour.

The Chicago Plumbers Union had reassured that the environmentally friendly dye would not harm wildlife and would maintain its brilliant hue for approximately five hours.

In New York, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue turned green on Saturday as large crowds decked in festive emerald attire turned up to celebrate St Patrick's Day. Marching bands, performers, and politicians walked the parade route to celebrate Irish heritage, along with police and fire department officials.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden hosted a St Patrick's Day brunch at the White House on Sunday.