Washington DC: Police say two people killed, five injured in shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department said multiple people were shot at a recreational facility in Washington, DC early Sunday morning. The officials stated that they started a search for one suspect linked to the attack.

The police said that the shooting was reported around 3:00 am near the intersection of 7th and P St., NW, near the Kennedy Recreation Center.

Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said in a media briefing that the victims were rushed to local hospitals. So far, no information was available on their conditions.

"We're asking anyone who may have any information related to this incident or may have witnessed it to contact the Metropolitan Police Department," Carroll said.