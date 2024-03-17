Meta under probe fire for alleged role in illicit drug sales; adviser quits over self harm content

A prominent psychologist advising Meta on suicide prevention and self-harm has stepped down from her position after accusing the tech giant of disregarding expert advice and neglecting the removal of harmful content from Instagram. The development coincides with the report that the US authorities are investigating Meta Platforms for their role in the illicit sale of drugs.

The prosecutors have requested records related to "violative drug content on Meta’s platforms and/or the illicit sale of drugs via Meta’s platforms," according to copies of subpoenas reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Meta adviser quits over company's indifference to remove triggering content

Lotte Rubæk, a member of Meta's global expert group for over three years, expressed deep concerns over the company's alleged indifference to the impact of triggering images on vulnerable individuals, particularly young women and girls, which she claims contributes to rising suicide rates.

Rubæk's purported disillusionment with Meta's approach to user safety led to her resignation, she told The Guardian while citing the company's alleged prioritisation of profits over the well-being of its users.

"On the surface it seems like they care, they have these expert groups and so on, but behind the scenes there’s another agenda that is a higher priority for them," Rubæk was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Rubæk's journey with Meta began in December 2020 when she was invited to join the expert group following her public criticism of the platform's handling of an Instagram network linked to suicides in Norway and Denmark.

Email correspondence between Rubæk and Meta's representatives reported by The Guardian revealed ongoing frustrations with the platform's response to reported content, with Rubæk highlighting difficulties in getting triggering images removed.

Rubæk's resignation underscores broader criticisms of Meta's approach to content moderation and user safety, highlighting the ongoing challenges social media platforms face in balancing freedom of expression with the need to protect vulnerable users from harmful content.