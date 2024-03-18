First charter flight carrying Americans fleeing violence-hit Haiti lands in Miami

The first charter flight carrying American citizens fleeing violence-hit Haiti landed in Miami on Sunday (Mar 17). In a statement, US State Department officials said that more than 30 Americans were on the flight which landed at the Miami International Airport. The officials added that government officials in Miami were helping the evacuees to determine their next steps.

The State Department announced on Saturday that it would offer limited charter flights for American citizens from the less chaotic northern city of Cap-Haïtien. People boarding these flights must sign a promissory bill agreeing to reimburse the government.

The main airport in Haiti's capital city Port-au-Prince remains closed since gang attacks started in the country in February.

'It's just terrible...'

Speaking to the American daily Miami Herald, evacuee Avlot Quessa said, "It’s just terrible ... The suffering, you can only imagine." Quessa, who lives in Boston, was in Haiti's Hinche last month for what was supposed to be a weeklong trip to visit his mother. However, he ended up staying for over 20 days.

"Haiti is my homeland and it's very stressful to see the homeland going through this act of violence, destruction ... and they are our neighbours," Quessa added. Sixty-nine-year-old Marie Lucie St. Fleur, another passenger on the flight, said she felt most at home in Haiti and was sad to see what her homeland was going through. "I don't feel well at all. I would like to live in my country and I can't," she said.

Tensions rise in Haiti

The news of Ariel Henry resigning as Haitian prime minister brought relative calm in the country as this was the biggest demand of the gangs. However, an interim government has not been appointed yet and attacks are being reported in the country again.

Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, who is leading the gang rebellion, said last week that Henry's resignation was just "the first step in the battle" for Haiti. Henry was supposed to step down on Monday.

His resignation is pending the appointment of an interim replacement chosen by a transition council. But, the members of the council are yet to be decided.