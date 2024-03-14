Haiti crisis: Proposal to install new govt rejected by some political parties

There is relative calm in violence-hit Haiti after Ariel Henry announced he would resign as the prime minister. A proposal was put up to install a new government in the Caribbean nation. However, the proposal appeared to be crumbling on Wednesday (Mar 13) as some political parties rejected the plan to create a presidential council that would manage the transition.

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, former senator Jean Charles Moïse told reporters that he rejected the proposed council backed by the international community which would select an interim prime minister and a council of ministers.

Moïse insisted that a three-person presidential council he recently created with former rebel leader Guy Philippe and a Haitian judge should be implemented.

Also read | Biden administration weighs using Guantanamo Bay for Haitian migrant influx

Philippe, who helped lead a successful revolt in 2004 against former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, said on Tuesday that no Haitian should accept any proposal from the international community.

He accused the community of being complicit with Haiti’s elite and corrupt politicians and urged citizens to take to the streets. Some other high-profile politicians who rejected the proposal included Himmler Rébu, a former colonel of the country's army.

Rébu is also the president of the Grand Rally for the Evolution of Haiti, a party that is part of a coalition awarded a spot on the transitional council. In a statement, Rébu said that his party preferred that a judge from the Supreme Court assume the reins of power.

Also watch | Amid escalating violence in Haiti, PM resigns × The above developments come as Henry remains locked out of Haiti as gangs, who had been calling to overthrow his government, closed the country's airports. Henry is currently in Puerto Rico.

The latest gang attacks started on February 29 when Henry was in Kenya to push for a United Nations (UN)-backed deployment of a Kenyan police force. The deployment has been temporarily suspended.

Between February 27 and March 8, over 130 people were killed in Haiti, officials told the news agency, adding that 40 gang members were killed between February 29 and March 10.