Complaint filed against PM Modi over use of IAF helicopter for election rally. What do rules say?

Saket Gokhale, an Indian Member of Parliament, on Monday (Mar 18) filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gokhale of Trinamool Congress party claimed that PM Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for using an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend an election rally in Andhra Pradesh.

In his social media post, Gokhale said, "Filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Modi for using an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend an election rally in AC 96-Chilakaluripet in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh yesterday".

The politician referred to EC rules which according to him prohibit the use of state machinery for campaigning. The same rule which had disqualified former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

"If BJP paid for renting the IAF chopper, then EC should let us all know along with the grounds for why an IAF chopper was essential (CMs & other Z+ protectees use normal VVIP choppers which have all required security features)," he said in his post on X as he made the complaint public by sharing its photo.

"The Commission directs that, subject to exceptions mentioned herein, there shall be a total and absolute ban on the use of official vehicles for campaigning, electioneering, or election-related travel during elections. There shall be a total prohibition on the use of any vehicles such as helicopters, aircraft (except as regulated by the Commission's order on the subject), cars, jeeps, automobiles, boats, hovercrafts, etc., belonging to the (i) Central Government, (ii) State Government/UT Administration, (iii) Public Undertakings of the Central and State Governments, (iv) Joint Sector Undertakings of the Central and State Governments, (v) Local Bodies, (vi) Marketing Boards, (vii) Co-operative Societies, (viii) Autonomous District Councils, or any other body in which public funds, however small a portion of the total, are invested for any purpose connected with the elections, by any political party, candidate, or any other person connected with the election (except officials performing any election-related official duty)."

It reads that "during the election process, there is a complete ban on the use of aircraft by political functionaries, including the Chief Minister and Ministers. The only exemption is for the Prime Minister in office."

When a user highlighted the same, Gokhale replied that the "exception is for the use of official bulletproof vehicles & convoy vehicles (like jammer cars etc). for security reasons & NOT for using IAF helicopters".